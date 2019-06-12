NEW UNIVERSITY FOR THE SOUTH EAST TAKES A STEP FORWARD

A new Technological University in the South East is closer to becoming a reality as a major hurdle has now been passed.

A memorandum of understanding has been agreed by the Institutes of Technology in Carlow and Waterford as well as the Teachers Union of Ireland.

A deal was agreed at the Workplace Relations Commission last night and the issue will now go to a ballot at the 3 organisations next week.

The decision has been welcomed by Wexford Junior Minister Paul Kehoe who says a university in the South East will enhance the area and create huge opportunities for the people of Wexford and surrounding counties.

