Syrian officials say there have been no moves to bring Lisa Smith home to Ireland.

The head of foreign relations in the war-torn country said the Irish Government has not requested the repatriation of the Dundalk native.

Lisa Smith was smuggled across the Turkish border into Syria in 2015.

Norma Costello from the Irish Independent says there appears to be a reluctance on behalf of the Irish Government to get involved.

