‘SIGNIFICANT IMPACT’ ON PATIENTS EXPECTED AS NO BREAKTHROUGH ON HEALTH STAFF STRIKE

There’s still no sign of a resolution between the HSE and hospital support staff ahead of tomorrow’s strike.

10,000 workers – including porters, chefs and maternity care assistants – are staging the industrial action.

38 hospitals and healthcare facilities will be affected by the strike which is the result of a row over pay.

The HSE has acknowledged it’ll have a “significant impact” on services despite back-up plans being put in place.

Patients whose appointments could be affected will be contacted by their local healthcare facility.

