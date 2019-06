Ireland is one of the least family friendly countries in the EU.

That’s according to UNICEF which has looked at family-friendly policies and supports offered in 31 countries.

Parental leave, access to childcare and the uptake of breastfeeding were all examined.

Frances Byrne from Early Childhood Ireland says things are improving though, particularly in relation to parental leave where new measures are being introduced.

