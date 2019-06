There are fears for the future of the Houghton Hospital in New Ross.

That’s according to the chairman of Wexford County Council Michael Sheehan who says up to 20 beds in the 50 bed hospital are lying idle.

The Houghton Hospital is run by the HSE and treats mainly long stay patients with dementia and other problems.

According to Councillor Sheehan it has always passed its HIQA assessment and he is concerned about its apparent downgrading.

