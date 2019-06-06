WALLACE DEDICATES EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT VICTORY TO LATE FATHER

Wexford MEP Mick Wallace has said it was humbling experience that so many people voted for him based on his contribution to Dail Eireann over the past seven years.

He was speaking to Alan Corcoran on South East Radio’s Morning Mix after winning the third seat in the Ireland South constituency.

The Wellington Bridge man becomes only the second person to represent Wexford in the European Parliament after Avril Doyle served from 1999 to 2009.

The former Independent for Change TD also paid tribute to his late father saying he thinks of him everyday.

