WALLACE THE LATEST TD TO CALL FOR BETTER PAY FOR SOLDIERS

Independents for Change TD Mick Wallace has rowed in on the calls for better pay and allowances for the Defence Forces.

Yesterday Fianna Fáil tabled a motion calling for military allowances to be returned to pre-recession levels.

They say there is a recruitment and retention crisis within the Forces with members struggling and at “breaking point”.

Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe said there were ongoing efforts to address the current challenges.

However speaking in the Dail yesterday, Mick Wallace said more needs to be done.

