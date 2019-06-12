WATERFORD WOMAN BANNED FROM OWNING DOGS AFTER COURT CASE

A woman from Waterford City has received a lifetime ban on owning any dogs after being convicted of 2 offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Louise English with an address at Ballybeg in the city admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to a German Shepherd dog.

Following an investigation from the ISPCA, the 10 month old male dog was found in an emaciated condition and was missing hair from most areas of its body.

Ms English was ordered to pay over €2,000 in damages by Waterford District Court.

Judge Kevin Staunton said he was “absolutely appalled” at the state the dog was left in.

