WEXFORD HOUSE PRICES 2.8% HIGHER BUT GROWING AT A SLOWER RATE

House prices are rising at their lowest rate in nearly six years.

A new report from Daft.ie says prices for the second quarter of 2019 were 3.7 percent higher than the same point last year.

But this is the lowest rate of inflation since late 2013.

Meanwhile earlier this week, a report from the Real Estate Alliance found that the average 3 bed semi in County Wexford will set you back €185,000, an increase of 2.8% in the last year.

Daft.ie’s Ronan Lyons says it’s because more homes are coming on the market.

