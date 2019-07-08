ALMOST 1 IN 20 HEART ATTACK VICTIMS AT WEXFORD GENERAL DIE WITHIN 30 DAYS

Nearly 5 in every 100 heart attack victims who attend Wexford General Hospital die within 30 days of admission.

That figure increases to 10 in every 100 stroke victims at the hospital.

Our Lady’s Hospital Navan and St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny had the lowest heart attack mortality rates.

The Irish Independent is today reporting figures by the National Healthcare Quality Reporting System which also shows variations in death rates from the most common form of stoke.

While St Luke’s had a low heart attack mortality rate, it had the highest rate of death following a stroke.

Around 13 in every 100 stoke victims who attend the hospital die, almost double the national average which is just over 7.

The lowest rates were in St James’ in Dublin, Mercy Hospital in Cork and University Hospital Waterford.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email