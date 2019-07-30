ASYLUM SEEKERS REFUSE TO LEAVE EMERGENCY ACCOMMODATION

Asylum seekers who refused to leave their emergency accomodation at the Courtown Hotel yesterday remain in the hotel today

The Reception and Integration Agency (RIA) sent letters to 22 people over the weekend advising them that buses would bring them to alternative accommodation in Clare and Wicklow

The agency wants to use the Courtown Hotel as a family reception centre while single people will be housed in other suitable centres

However, it is reported that 18 people refused to get on the buses when RIA inspectors visited the premises

