BORIS JOHNSTON TO BE NEW BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

The Taoiseach says he looks forward to an early engagement, on Brexit, Northern Ireland and bilateral relations with the new leader of the Conservative Party in Britain.

Boris Johnson was elected with two thirds of the vote to replace Theresa May, and will become British Prime Minister tomorrow.

Leo Varadkar’s congratulated Mr Johnson on his election as party leader.

In his first speech as leader, Boris Johnson said coming to a reconciliation on Brexit will be one of the big challenges of his time in charge

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email