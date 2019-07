New car sales in County Wexford are down almost 14% in the first six months of this year.

This is compared to the first half year of 2018.

According to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry the number of new cars registered in County Wexford from January to June is 1,922, down from 2,225 in the same period last year.

The top selling car brands this year are Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford and Skoda.

