CONSERVATIVES LOOKING AT EXEMPTING SMALL BUSINESSES FROM CUSTOMS CHECKS

Small businesses crossing the border with the North could be exempted from customs checks after Britain leaves the EU.

Conservative MP Nicky Morgan has suggested allowing small firms in Ireland go forward and back without being inspected could be part of a new deal with the EU.

Morgan is a prominent supporter of Brexit, and has been tipped to return to the British cabinet under Boris Johnson.

She claims it’s one of a number of measures that could be used to avoid the UK agreeing to the backstop.

