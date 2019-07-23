CONSULTANT HITS OUT AT MENTAL SERVICE JOBS ADVERT

The HSE is misleading applicants when it comes to jobs advertised for mental health services in the South East

That’s according to Child Psychiatric Consultant Dr Kieran Moore.

Speaking on MM earlier, Dr Moore made his comments in relation to new figures which show almost half of the permanent psychiatrist positions in the South East have not been filled.

Dr Kieran Moore resigned from his post in Wexford after 16 years says due to a lack of resources in children’s mental health services here.

He claims the positions advertised for child psychiatrists are not being truthful

