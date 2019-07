A Wexford pest control expert is warning people to be vigilant of the False Black Widow Spider in their homes this summer.

The warning comes following reports of people in the South East being hospitalised with false widow spider bites.

Scientists say the creatures, which comes from the Canary Islands, has spread to Ireland in recent years and is now invading public areas and people’s homes.

Martin Byrne from Pest Professional.ie says the bite is not deadly but it is very painful.

