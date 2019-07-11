FORMER FIANNA FAIL ADVISOR NOEL WHELAN DIES AFTER A SHORT ILLNESS

Tributes are being paid to Wexford political writer and barrister Noel Whelan who died yesterday.

The 50 year old Ballycullane man passed away after a short illness.

Mr Whelan was a leading figure in the campaign to introduce same-sex marriage.

He also launched the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross.

He served as a FF advisor with strong party connections in his family – his father Seamus was a Fianna Fáil councillor and is brother Michael Whelan is currently on the council for the party.

He is survived by his wife Sinead and son.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this morning that he feels like “Ireland has lost a friend” and commended his sharp intellect.

Sean Connick, Chief Executive of the JFK Trust paid tribute to Mr Whelan, calling him a “larger than life character” and a “man of great intellect”.

