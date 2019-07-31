GARDAI APPEAL FOR HELP IN FINDING MISSING JOHN FROM ENNISCORTHY

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of John Kinsella, 25 years, who is missing from the Enniscorthy area since yesterday.

He is described as being 6’2″, with brown hair, of slim build with blue/green eyes.

When last seen John was wearing a blue hoody, blue jacket, blue jeans, and a navy t-shirt.

It is believed he may be travelling in a red Toyota Corolla registration number 07 TS 285.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534.

