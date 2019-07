Gardaí are asking for help in finding a missing woman from Carlow.

22-year-old Anna Reis was last seen in the Granby Row area of Carlow Town at around half seven yesterday evening.

She was last seen wearing dark ripped denim jeans, Nike Air Max purple and pink runners, a pink, white and black t-shirt, and a fur jacket.

Anna is described as 5 foot 4 in height, and she has black hair.

