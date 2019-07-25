GARDAI APPEAL FOR INFORMATION AFTER MAN KILLED ON THE N25

Gardai in Thomastown are continuing their appeal for information on a fatal road accident on the N25 Waterford/New Ross road yesterday afternoon.

The fatality was a man in his thirties who was a pedestrian and working on the road at Gaulstown between Glenmore and the Rhu Glenn.

He was struck by a lorry and was pronounced dead later at Waterford University Hospital.

The accident happened shortly after 2pm and anybody with dash cam footage or other information is asked to contact Thomastown Gardai on 056 7754150.

