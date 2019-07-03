GARDAI APPEAL FOR INFORMATION AROUND MISSING MAN

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Damian O’ Raw, aged 51 years.

He was last seen in the Kilmuckbridge area of Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, on Sunday.

He is described as being 5’11”, with brown/grey hair, of medium build with blue eyes.

When last seen Damian was wearing a blue top, blue jeans, and white runners.

He is believed to be in possession of a 161 KE registered silver Volkswagen Passat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email