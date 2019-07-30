GARDAI INVESTIGATE COURTOWN INCIDENT

Gardaí are investigating an incident of a serious nature that is reported to have occurred on Saturday morning last at approximately 12:15 in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly anyone who was in the in the Burrow area between 10pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday last

They are asking anyone with information or who observed any suspicious behaviour to contact Gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

