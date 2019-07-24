GARDAI INVESTIGATE FOLLOWING REPORTS OF A MAN WITH A SWORD IN KILMUCKRIDGE

Investigations are underway in the Kilmuckridge area following reports of a man yielding a weapon, believed to be a sword, in the village last night.

Gardai say that at around 9 o’clock last night, they received a report of a man seen in the Beechbrook Park area of Kilmuckridge with the alleged weapon.

Beechbrook Park is a housing estate just two minutes walk from Kilmuckridge.

Gardai say that a man left the scene as soon they arrived, but they later spoke to him and the investigation is ongoing.

