Gardai have this morning sealed off a derelict building in Enniscorthy as part of an investigation into an alleged abduction last weekend.

The moves comes after a woman alleged she was abducted in Wexford and held in a derelict property on Templeshannon Quay in Enniscorthy.

Gardai say they have identified the old Coogan’s pub in the town as a place of interest.

They remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

