Gardai have identified four young males who they wish to speak to in connection an alleged rape and sexual assaults of three teenage girls in Courtown at the weekend.

A major investigation is underway and yesterday Gardai visited an address in Kilkenny however none of the four men were present.

It is understood that a nationwide alert has been issued to find them.

The 3 girls allege they were attacked in the Burrow area of Courtown in the early hour of Sunday morning.

