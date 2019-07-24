GOVERNMENT ARE RELYING ON NURSES OVERTIME TO FIX MENTAL HEALTH SERVICE – BROWNE

Fianna Fáil says the government shouldn’t rely on psychiatric nurses to work overtime in order to provide mental health services.

6,000 are taking part in an overtime ban from this evening after talks between their union, the Psychiatric Nurses Association, and health service management broke down without agreement on Monday.

The dispute revolves around the recruitment and retention of mental health staff, an area the PNA says is in crisis.

FF Spokesperson on Mental Health James Browne says that while inpatient and community services will be significantly impacted, psychiatric nurses are acting for the benefit of patients.

