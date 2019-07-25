GOVERNMENT TO APPROVE FUNDING TO BRING THE RYDER CUP BACK TO IRELAND

Funding to bring the Ryder Cup to Co Limerick seven years from now is set to be approved by the government today.

Adare Manor, the hotel and golf course owned by businessman JP McManus, has won the bid to hold the international golf tournament.

Local Fianna Fáil TD and golfer Niall Collins says rumours had been circulating in the area ahead of the announcement.

It follows a brilliant summer for golf on the island with a successful Irish Open in Lahinch and Shane Lowry’s win at the Open Championship last week.

