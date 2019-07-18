HARRIS SHOULD HAVE MADE HSE BREAKUP ANNOUNCEMENT EARLIER – KELLY

Labour’s accused the Health Minister of acting inappropriately over his announcement of a major shake-up of the health service.

Yesterday, it was revealed the HSE will be split into six new groups with individual controls and budgets.

Wexford comes under Area C along with Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow and South Tipperary and parts of South Dublin.

University Hospital Waterford and St Vincents will be the Model 4 Acute hospitals for people in Wexford and the rest of the region which will cater for 900,000 people.

The government says it’ll lead to greater accountability among health workers.

Labour’s health spokesperson, Alan Kelly, says it’s crazy such a major announcement was made after the Dáil recess.

