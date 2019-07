This year’s Hope and Dream 10 Charity event has raised its highest amount in it’s history.

The Enniscorthy based event, which took place in April raised over €180,000 with record numbers of people walking and running.

The Hope and Dream raises money for two charities – Hope Cancer Support Centre and Wexford Hospice Homecare.

Michael Jordan of the Hope Centre thanked everyone who took part.

