The funeral service of the entertainer Brendan Grace has taken place in his native Liberties in Dublin.

Hundreds of fans lined the streets outside St. Nicholas of Myra Church on Francis Street for the comedian and singer’s funeral mass.

Well-known personalities including Brendan O’Carroll, Dickie Rock, Twink, Bertie Ahern and Niall Quinn were among the mourners, while the Taoiseach and the President were also represented.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email