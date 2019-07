The completion of the New Ross bypass has reached a landmark with the joining up of both sides of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge.

The final section of the longest bridge in the country has been locked in potion over the River Barrow.

The event was marked with captains of both hurling teams in Wexford and Kilkenny being the first to cross it and meeting for as handshake in the middle.

The full bypass of New Ross is on course to be opened before the end of this year.

