Pat Spillane has officially opened this years Kilmore Seafood Festival.

The eight time All Ireland football winner with Kerry has previously worked with the local community in Kilmore Quay in his role as Ambassador for Rural Ireland.

However the government did not renew his contract in this position earlier this year.

Speaking at the opening last night Pat Spillane said his passion for a vision of the future of rural Ireland continues.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email