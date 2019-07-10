LEINSTER HOUSE RAT STILL AT LARGE AS HEALTH INSPECTORS CALLED IN

The Oireachtas members’ bar remains closed this morning after a rat was seen on the premises yesterday.

The rat was spotted by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who was in the Dáil bar at the time.

Mr Martin is said to have seen the rat along the floor while having a cup of tea with Fianna Fáil Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy.

South East Radio contacted the Bar this morning where a source revealed it remains closed awaiting a visit from health inspectors.

The Leinster House rat remains at large and has gone into hiding since he was spotted yesterday evening.

