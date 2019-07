A woman has told South East Radio that heard a gunshot go off on Curracloe Beach last night.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix earlier, the woman said she was out for a walk at 11 o’clock last night when she noticed a jeep driving erratically on the beach.

She then noticed a dog running frantically towards the jeep before hearing a single gun shot and a loud cry from the animal.

It’s not yet been confirmed if they two incidents are related.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email