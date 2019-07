There are calls for an urgent review of the new speed limit on the N11 Clough to Enniscorthy road in Wexford.

Following the opening of the M11 motorway, the primary roadway was downgraded to a regional road, which means the speed limit was reduced automatically from 100 to 80 kilometres per hour.

FF Cllr Aidan Browne says the new speed limit is causing frustration for people living in the area.

He is calling for an immediate review to reinstate the 100km an hour limit.

