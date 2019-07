A community in Louth is said to be in shock following the second tragedy involving a child in two weeks.

7-year-old Chantelle Keenan was killed in Drogheda yesterday afternoon when a parked car rolled back and pinned her against a gate.

It’s just two weeks after a 14-year-old girl drowned at Seapoint beach near Termonfeckin.

Local Cllr. Pio Smith says the community is in disbelief.

