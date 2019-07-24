MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC SHOULDN’T OBJECT TO TRAVELLER HOUSING – REPORT

A new report says members of the public shouldn’t be allowed to object to Traveller accommodation.

The review by the Department of Housing found that local objections are the biggest obstacles to providing traveller housing.

The Traveller Accommodation Expert Review found that ten local authorities, including Wexford County Council did not draw down any funds for Traveller accommodation last year.

Former Chair of the Irish Traveller Movement Catherine Joyce says residents object without a genuine reason.

