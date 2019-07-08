MICHELLE O’NEILL STILL ON A HIGH AFTER THE WORLD CUP FINAL

Wexford referee Michelle O’Neill says she is still on a high after her part in yesterday’s Women’s World Cup Final.

The Adamstown star striker was an assistant referee between the USA and the Netherlands at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon yesterday.

Forty year old Michelle O’Neill, from Enniscorthy, had already worked as an assistant referee at the 2015 World Cup in Canada – making history as the first Irish woman to referee at the tournament.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on South East Radio’s Morning Mix, she says it was one of the best experiences of her life.

