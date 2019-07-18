MICK WALLACE SON HIRED BY CLARE DALY FOR EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

Clare Daly has hired Mick Wallace’s son as her assistant in the European Parliament.

Strict EU anti-nepotism rules prohibit MEPs from hiring close relatives meaning Mr Wallace could not employ his own son Fionn.

However, his party colleague Clare Daly has listed Fionn Wallace as one of her three parliamentary assistants while Mr Wallace’s Brussels office yesterday confirmed the MEP’s son had been hired by Ms Daly.

Ms Daly has responded by saying Fionn Wallace is highly qualified for the job.

The role is worth up to eight and a half thousand euro a month plus expenses.

