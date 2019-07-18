NEW BYPASS TO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AT 4 O’CLOCK

The new section of the M11 from Gorey to Enniscorthy bypass will open to the public from 4 o clock today.

The 39 kilometre section of the M11 will see 6,000 less vehicles a day travel through bottleneck traffic in Enniscorthy and cut driving times from Dublin to Wexford by up to half an hour.

The new motorway has been under construction for the last three and a half years and includes three new sections of road combined.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will officially open the motorway at 12 noon today.

He says the new bypass will open more opportunities for Wexford.

