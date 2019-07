Ireland’s role as a tax haven is adding to global injustices and it has to stop.

That’s the view of the Independents for Change MEP Mick Wallace.

The new Ireland South MEP was speaking in Strasbourg where the Parliament began following last May’s elections.

He says the interests of large corporations and big businesses come before the citizens of Europe and that Ireland’s tax policies are facilitating injustices.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email