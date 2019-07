New Ross Chamber of Commerce has voted to amalgamate along with Wexford and Gorey chambers to form the new County Wexford chamber.

The vote was taken last night and now leaves Enniscorthy chamber the only one outside of the new group.

Chariman of New Ross Chamber Lorcan Kinsella feels the time is right for this amalgamation not only for the town but for the county as a whole.

