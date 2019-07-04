NO PLANS TO MAKE CRESCENT QUAY A ONE WAY SYSTEM – MAYOR

There are no plans to make Wexford’s Quays a one-way traffic system.

That’s according to the Mayor of Wexford George Lawlor.

He says there has been much discussion lately that after upgrading works are complete in the Crescent Quay area, the entire quay would be made one way.

George Lawlor said the Quays are an extremely important strategic route through Wexford town and imposing one way traffic is not viable.

He said the €2 million public realm works to enhance Crescent Quay should be complete later in the summer.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email