NURSES CALL FOR ACTION ON PAY DEAL

The INMO is calling on the Government to implement a major cost-saving measure agreed as part of the nurses pay deal.

A staffing framework to determine what staff are needed based on the number and condition of patients was identified as way to save over 70 million euro a year.

It was piloted in three Irish hospitals and proved to practically eliminate the need for agency staff.

Today’s Irish Times claims the cost of the nurses pay-deal had been grossly underestimated by Government.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email