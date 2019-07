Dog owners in Cork are throwing bags of dog poo into trees at Midleton Cemetery.

Cllr Susan McCarthy says as well as it being absolutely disgusting, it shows “no respect for the dead.”

It’s not an isolated incident according to the councillor, as another part of the town has also fallen victim to the issue.

Cllr McCarthy says there is a lack of bins in the area, but that’s not an excuse.

