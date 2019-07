Former Manchester United and Ireland football star Paul McGrath has appealed for help in finding his missing son, also called Paul.

The 59-year-old who lives in Ferns said police have been informed of the family’s concern for their missing son.

Paul Junior is one of the footballer’s six children, and has gone missing in the United Kingdom.

He’s in his early 20s and his father believes he may have gone to an airport.

