POOR NUTRITION FIGURES LEAD GLANBIA TO REVISE 2019 OUTLOOK

South East based multinational Glanbia has revised downward its outlook for 2019 after a ‘disappointing first half’ for its Performance Nutrition division.

In its report for the first half of this year,the company’s adjusted earnings per share witnessed a decline of almost 11%.

Commenting on today’s results Siobhán Talbot, Group Managing Director,said this reflected a number of factors including, business seasonality, consumer channel shift in Europe and difficult global trade dynamics in key international markets.

Total profits at Glanbia for the first six months of this year were down €14.9 million on the same period last year.

