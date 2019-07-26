RECORD SUPPORT EXPECTED AS 3 WEXFORD TEAMS FACE CRUCIAL GAMES ON SUNDAY

Record numbers of Wexford supporters are travelling to Croke Park on Sunday to support the counties two teams in their All Ireland semi finals.

The minors take on Galway first to be followed by the senior team meeting up with Tipperary.

Many supporters are traveling by train which are now all booked up while many more from the south of the county will be using the new motorway from Oylegate for the first time.

Meanwhile for those not travelling to the game, the Wexford Ladies footballers are also in action this weekend when they’ll be fancying a win at home to Laois.

Throw in at St Patrick’s Park in Enniscorthy is at 1pm on Sunday.

Geroid Devitt Secretary of Wexford GAA says our teams will benefit from good support.

