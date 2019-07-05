ROSSLARE LIFEBOAT SAVE 2 KAYAKERS AFTER TRAVELING FROM WALES

Two Welsh kayakers are lucky to be alive after being rescued off the Wexford coast during the night.

The men in their thirties were taking part in a challenge from Milford Haven to Rosslare when they got into difficulties.

They had spent about thirty hours in the water when they made a 999 distress call.

It was picked up by the coastguard who contacted Rosslare Lifeboat.

Dave Maloney from Rosslare RNLI says the men were very hungry and disorientated when they were discovered around 25 miles from Rosslare Harbour.

