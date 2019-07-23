SHANE LOWRY BRINGS CLARET JUG HOME

Main street Clara in Co. Offaly is closed off to traffic this evening, as celebrations get underway for Shane Lowry’s homecoming.

Extra train services have been laid on for the thousands who are gathering on the Green to welcome the Open Champion back to his native town.

On Sunday, the 32-year old became just the fifth Irish man in 148 years to win the championship, after a six shot victory at Royal Portrush.

Up to 15,000 people are expected to attend the homecoming, with Shane Lowry due to address the crowd shortly after 6 o’clock.

